On The Lookout: Town of Geddes PD looking for woman who they say used stolen debit card

TOWN OF GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Geddes Police Department is ‘On The Lookout’ for a woman suspected of using a stolen debit card in July.

According to a release, on July 9, a female victim from the Town of Geddes had her purse stolen from her car at the Onondaga County West Shore Parking lot.

Later than month, the victim received notification from Empower that funds were withdrawn from her account on July 14, 2021. A woman, who appeared to be wearing a wig, withdrew $4,300 from the Fayetteville branch and $3000 from the Cicero branch.

The woman was driving a light blue Ford Bronco which looked to have an out-of-state license plate.

Any leads can call Sgt. Borell at 315-382-5731.