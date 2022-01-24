On The Lookout: Unidentified man in Ithaca stealing catalytic converters, police say

(WSYR-TV) — The New York State Police are putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On The Lookout’ for a man they suspect of stealing catalytic converters in the Town of Ithaca.

According to NYS Police, on January 13, 2022, around 7:30 a.m., the man in the picture stole two catalytic converters from a pickup truck parked at the Calvary Cemetery on Five Mile Drive.

The man is white with glasses, facial hair, short brown hair, and black clothes. He was seen carrying a saw and driving away from the scene in a maroon-colored Chevrolet HHR.





If you have any information, contact the New York State Police at (607)347-4463.