On The Lookout: Unidentified man in Ithaca stealing catalytic converters, police say

(WSYR-TV) — The New York State Police are putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On The Lookout’ for a man they suspect of stealing catalytic converters in the Town of Ithaca. 

According to NYS Police, on January 13, 2022, around 7:30 a.m., the man in the picture stole two catalytic converters from a pickup truck parked at the Calvary Cemetery on Five Mile Drive. 

The man is white with glasses, facial hair, short brown hair, and black clothes. He was seen carrying a saw and driving away from the scene in a maroon-colored Chevrolet HHR. 

If you have any information, contact the New York State Police at (607)347-4463. 

