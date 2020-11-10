Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office looking for two men allegedly involved in auto thefts

OntheLookout.Net
Posted: / Updated:

NORTH SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is putting you On the Lookout for the two people seen in the video below.

Best Buy Auto Sales and Service posted on its Facebook page that they are looking for help identifying the two people in the video. It is alleged that the pair broke into the office and took keys and also then stole nine vehicles from the auto dealer on Sunday.

The Sheriff’s Office says as of Tuesday morning, most of the vehicles have been recovered. However, if you have information, give them a call at (315) 435-3051.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Fugitive Count

484

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected