Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office looking for two men allegedly involved in auto thefts

NORTH SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is putting you On the Lookout for the two people seen in the video below.

Best Buy Auto Sales and Service posted on its Facebook page that they are looking for help identifying the two people in the video. It is alleged that the pair broke into the office and took keys and also then stole nine vehicles from the auto dealer on Sunday.

The Sheriff’s Office says as of Tuesday morning, most of the vehicles have been recovered. However, if you have information, give them a call at (315) 435-3051.