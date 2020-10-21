Police asking for help identifying person who tried to break into Shipwreck Golf Amusement Center

CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person who was seen trying to break into the Shipwreck Golf Amusement Center in Cortlandville.

On October 15 at around 8:30 p.m., the person pictured was seen on surveillance footage breaking several door handles while trying to enter the building.

The suspect is believed to be a white man. He was wearing a bandana over his face, a hat, hooded sweatshirt, pants, boots, and work gloves.

If you have any information, contact the New York State Police in Homer at (607) 749-1601.