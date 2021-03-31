Police in search of suspects from November incident where shots were fired

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department is looking for the public’s help in identifying people they believed were involved in an incident back on November 6, 2020.

Back in November, shots were fired on the 500-block of Avery Avenue. Person #1 was seen firing a shot in the air after people #2, #3, and #4 were seen fighting inside the USA Convenience Grocery. Person #1 and #2 were seen together before the incident, and left with person #5 in what looks to be a gold Honda Civic.

If you know who any of these people are, give the Syracuse Police Department a call at (315) 422-5222.