SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department is looking for help in identifying the people seen in the photos below. They were taken on December 19, 2020, just before midnight at the Sunoco on East Brighton Avenue.

Police say the suspects tried to rob the store, and got away in a four-door blue sedan that was heading north on East Brighton Avenue. Police think suspect one and suspect two are males who dressed as females.

If you have any information, call police at (315) 442-5222.