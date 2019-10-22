Police looking for person who damaged exhibit cases at SUNY ESF

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — About $15,000 worth of damage was done to exhibit cases inside SUNY ESF’s Gateway Center and now University Police are putting you on the lookout, hoping to catch the man caught on surveillance video.
Police say this happened on October 12th, at around 11:30 p.m. The man appears to have some type of tattoo on his right forearm, just below his elbow.
Police are still looking for information regarding this case. If you recognize this person or have any information, call (315) 470-6667.
