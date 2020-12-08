Police looking for pickup truck involved in hit and run in Cayuga County

CAYUGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Homer Police are still on the lookout for a hit and run driver. But now, they have a better idea of what the truck involved looks like.

A 61-year-old woman was injured while crossing Albany Street on Friday just after 6:30 p.m. It was also near the corner of South Main Street.

Based on witness interviews, officers have determined the truck looks like a newer model, maroon Dodge Ram Quad Cab 1500 with running boards.

The truck was last seen heading east on Albany Street toward Locust Avenue.

If you know any information about this case, contact Homer Police at 607-749-2022.