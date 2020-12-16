Police looking for teen wanted in stabbing death of Syracuse woman

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police are asking for the public’s help in finding Cody Windley, 17. He is wanted for allegedly stabbing Franchelli Almonte on Spring Street on Friday.
Windley is described as a Black male with black hair and brown eyes. He is about 5’6” and weighs 140 pounds.
The Syracuse Police Department is sharing the image on the right because it is the outfit Windley was believed to be wearing when the stabbing occurred.
Windley also has two active arrest warrants.
If you know of his whereabouts, you’re asked to call police at (315) 442-5222.
