Police need help identifying men who left Runnings store without paying

ROME, N.Y. (WSYR-NY) — The New York State Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two men who were seen on surveillance footage leaving a store without paying for items.
On August 9 at 2:30 p.m., two men entered the Runnings store on Taberg Road in Rome and took a chainsaw and a toolset and left the store without paying. The men left in a black Chevrolet Equinox.
If you know who either of these men is, please contact the New York State Police at (315) 366-6000 and refer to case # 9753441.
