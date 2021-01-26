Rome Police searching for suspect after Christmas Day jewelry store burglary

ROME, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Christmas Day jewelry heist unsolved, but you might be able to help Rome Police catch the thief.

Here are images of the burglar who broke into Englebert’s Jewelry Store on West Dominick Street in the City of Rome on Christmas Day.

Take a good look because the police could use your help figuring out who he is. If you recognize him, contact Rome Police at 315-339-7716.

