Peppino’s Pizza trying to protect delivery drivers as they are targeted by scammers

(WSYR-TV) — Pizza delivery drivers are being targeted by crooks for their cars.

The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office said the thieves call in an order to an apartment complex or house, wait for the driver to get out and walk to the door and then steal their car.

Peppino’s Pizza is putting their drivers first so that they don’t fall victim to the latest scam in Central New York.

John Vigliotti, owner of Peppino’s, has seen plenty of people come up with plans to scam pizza shops and drivers, but this latest one is taking it to a new level.

“We are talking about people who have a job and have bills to pay and are in a field where they need their vehicle to work,” said Vigliotti.

The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office said that most of these thefts have happened in Camillus and Clay.

At least four different pizza shops have had driver’s vehicles swiped while they sorted out what is ultimately a fake order.

Deputies are asking people to keep their eyes off the pizza until the delivery is done.

This is a good practice for everyone. Don’t leave your keys in your car or leave it running. This is how thieves can make an easy getaway.

Deputies are continuing to investigate these incidents and would like to remind everyone that leaving your vehicle running and unattended is an offense that could get you a ticket.