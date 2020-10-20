Skaneateles Police asking for public’s help in finding larceny suspect

SKANEATELES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Skaneateles Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a larceny suspect.

The larceny happened on Oct. 10 around 2 p.m. at the Kinney Drugs on 23 Fennell St. in Skaneateles.

Police said that the suspect may be in the Auburn area.

Anyone with information should contact the Skaneateles Police at 315-685-3819.

