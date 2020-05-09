Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | How To Make A Mask | Store Hours| City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Skaneateles Police looking for larceny suspect

Posted: / Updated:

(WSYR-TV) — Skaneateles Police are putting the public on the lookout for a suspected shoplifter.

The suspect was caught on camera at the Kinney Drug Store on Fennell Street in the Village. This happened on April 29 around 5:30 p.m.

The man was spotted leaving in a red extended cap pickup. He is about six feet tall and is believed to be between 25 and 35 years old.

He has been described as being 160 to 170 pounds with a thin build and deep set eyes.

If you can help Skaneateles Police identify this man, call them at (315) 685-3819.

