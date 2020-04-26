Skaneateles Police looking to locate suspect who allegedly stole from Kinney Drugs

SKANEATELES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Skaneateles Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect who allegedly stole from a Kinney Drug store.
According to police, the suspect stole from the Kinney Drugs located on 23 Fennell St. on April 24.
The suspect is described as a white woman in her late teens or early 20s. She has a medium height and build and has a “high volume” hairstyle, shaped eyebrows and at the time of the crime, she had a blue bandana covering her face.
After committing the crime, police say she left on foot walking westerly on Fennell St.
If anyone recognizes her, you are asked to call Skaneateles Police at 315-685-3819.
