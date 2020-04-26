Skaneateles Police looking to locate suspect who allegedly stole from Kinney Drugs

SKANEATELES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Skaneateles Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect who allegedly stole from a Kinney Drug store.

According to police, the suspect stole from the Kinney Drugs located on 23 Fennell St. on April 24.

The suspect is described as a white woman in her late teens or early 20s. She has a medium height and build and has a “high volume” hairstyle, shaped eyebrows and at the time of the crime, she had a blue bandana covering her face.

Credit: Skaneateles Police

After committing the crime, police say she left on foot walking westerly on Fennell St.

If anyone recognizes her, you are asked to call Skaneateles Police at 315-685-3819.

More from NewsChannel 9: