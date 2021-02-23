Skaneateles Police searching for man who stole merchandise from Kinney Drugs

(WSYR-TV) — Skaneateles Police are searching for a man who stole merchandise from a Kinney Drugs store.
According to police, the man took merchandise from the store on 23 Fennell St. in the Village of Skaneateles. The incident happened on Tuesday around 3 p.m.
Police said the male drove away in a small dark Sedan with an unknown make and model.
