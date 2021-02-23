Skaneateles Police searching for man who stole merchandise from Kinney Drugs

OntheLookout.Net
Posted: / Updated:

(Skaneateles Police)

(WSYR-TV) — Skaneateles Police are searching for a man who stole merchandise from a Kinney Drugs store.

According to police, the man took merchandise from the store on 23 Fennell St. in the Village of Skaneateles. The incident happened on Tuesday around 3 p.m.

Police said the male drove away in a small dark Sedan with an unknown make and model.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Fugitive Count

490

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected