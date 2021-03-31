SPD looking for people seen trying to break into homes in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department is looking for the people in the photo above.

On January 5, just before 3 a.m., the suspects stole a surveillance camera from a home on Boyden Street in Syracuse. The suspects then ran west through yards towards James Street. The camera was left behind on Shuart Avenue.

Police think the suspects checked several residences, as there were footprints in the backyards of many homes.

If you know any of these people in the photos or have any information, call police at (315) 442-5222.