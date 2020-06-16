Interactive Maps

State Police asking for public’s help identifying the person who left BJ’s Whole Sale Club without paying

LANSING, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Police are asking the public to help them identify a person who left the Lansing BJ’s Whole Sale Club on Monday around 3:45 p.m. without paying for the merchandise in his cart.

The suspect is described as a black male, about 6’2” with a skinny build. He was wearing black clothes, brown work boots, and had a red bandanna on his face.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call the New York State Police in Ithaca at (607)  347-4440.

