(WSYR-TV) — The New York State Police in Ithaca are putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On The Lookout’ for a man who is suspected of purchasing a lawnmower with a “fraudulent credit card.”

Police say on March 7, a man dressed in a Ghostbusters pullover bought a zero-turn lawnmower at Little’s Lawn Equipment in Newfield and later came and picked it up in a U-Haul. The mower is a Gravely ZT HD 24 Horsepower lawnmower with a 60-inch deck.

If anyone knows the man, or has seen the lawnmower, they are asked to call the New York State Police in Ithaca at 607-347-4463.