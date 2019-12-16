State Police looking for woman accused of fraudulently using credit card

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — State Police are putting you on the looking for a woman accused of fraudulently using a credit card.

The woman seen in these surveillance photos is accused of using the credit card at six Syracuse-area businesses, making purchases totaling over $1,100.

If you know who she is, contact State Police at (315) 366-6000.

