State Police need public’s help in identifying possible larceny suspects

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation based in Lysander is investigating a string of larcenies from vehicles.

The larcenies happened in the Radisson area of Lysander in Onondaga County.

(Courtesy of New York State Police)

Investigators are trying to identify the possible suspects in the photos above. The images were obtained from the retail stores where stolen credit cards were used.

Anyone with information should contact Investigator Darren Forgea of the New York State Police at (315) 638-8328.

