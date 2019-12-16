Suspect in Tops Market larcenies turns himself in

SKANEATELES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A man suspected in a series of larcenies at the Tops Market on Fennell Street in Skaneateles has turned himself in after seeing himself on NewsChannel 9.

Ronald Bruzdzinski Jr., 44, of Skaneateles, is accused of stealing hundreds of dollars in meat, seafood, and other grocery items. He has been charged with grand larceny and is due back in court at a later date.

