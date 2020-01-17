Syracuse Police investigate pharmacy break-in

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police are putting the public on the lookout after a man broke into a family pharmacy on Syracuse’s West Side.

“Tough to see.” That’s what the manager of a neighborhood pharmacy told NewsChannel 9 after she watched surveillance footage of a man breaking into their store Wednesday night.

They’re doing more than just filling prescriptions at the Westside Family Pharmacy, they’re filling a need.

Supervising Pharmacist Zulia Rodriquez said, “We’re independent. We cater to the community, and try to bring groceries, delivering to here.”

Westside Family Pharmacy set up shop on Seymour Street less than a year ago, and this is the first time an incident like this has occurred.

“It was vicious to see that somebody came in last night, around two in the morning dragged pallets, I mean we have everything on camera,” Rodriquez said.

The security camera caught a man picking up a rock and smashing a window to get inside. He was inside for less than a minute, and took off when the alarm sounded.

Rodriquez said, “Syracuse Police right away, thank you, was here, so they didn’t make out with anything. Luckily, but it’s still something, you never know.”

The owners want to know who the man is, and while nothing physically was taken, it’s the kind of crime that leaves you feeling, “Vulnerable, when you see, you know, you’re trying to help people out and here’s something like that happens.”

If you have any information regarding this case, give police a call at 315-442-5200.

