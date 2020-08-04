Syracuse Police looking for help finding a suspect accused of assaulting a police officer

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police are putting you on the lookout for a man wanted in connection with several crimes when protests in Syracuse turned violent May 30.

Roddrick Radcliff, 33, who’s last known address was 316 Warner Avenue, Syracuse is wanted for assaulting a police officer, burglary in the 2nd degree, rioting in the 2nd degree, larceny, and violating parole.

Syracuse police responded to an alarm at 11:26 p.m. May 30 at The Villa clothing store at 317 South Salina Street.

The alarm was set off when someone broke a window, and people began looting the store.

Syracuse Police report that when officers arrived, Radcliff was in the store stealing merchandise, and while trying to avoid arrest, assaulted a police officer.

If you have any information that can help police located Radcliff call (315)442-5222.

