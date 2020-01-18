Closings
Syracuse Police looking for man accused of attacking gas station with baseball bat

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police are asking the public for help in identifying a man who police say got into a fight with an employee at the Fill N Fly gas station on South Geddes Street. 

The man left and came back with a baseball bat, attacked two employees and did heavy damage to the store.

The incident happened in November, and detectives have exhausted all leads.   

If you have any information, give Syracuse Police a call at 315-442-5222.

