Syracuse Police searching for suspect who allegedly attacked runner at Oakwood Cemetery while naked

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police are looking for a suspect who allegedly attacked a runner while naked at Oakwood Cemetery.

On Wednesday around 7:45 a.m. Syracuse Police responded to a report of a student being attacked while running through Oakwood Cemetery.

The suspect had reportedly jumped out of the bushes and attacked the student. The student started to scream and a fellow runner came to help.

Then, the suspect took the victim’s cell phone and ran from the scene going northbound.

According to the witness, the man wasn’t wearing any clothes and was described as a tall, white man who was about 30 to 40 years old. The witness also said he had an athletic build, short blond hair and no facial hair.

If you know any information, please contact the Syracuse Police Department at 315-442-5222 or the Syracuse University Department of Public Safety at 315-443-2224.

If you want to report information anonymously then use the Silent Witness tool.