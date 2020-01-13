Tires and rims stolen from several cars in Onondaga County

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is putting you on the lookout after several cars had their tires and rims stripped and stolen while parked at apartment complexes.
Six incidents have been reported to the police. Five of those were in the Liverpool area and one was on Onondaga Hill.
The suspect left the vehicles up on blocks. All of the incidents happened early in the morning Saturday and Sunday.
Anyone with information can call the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office at (315) 435-3051.
