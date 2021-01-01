Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office asking for public’s help in identifying possible theft suspect

TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect who may be involved in recent thefts from unlocked vehicles.

The thefts are taking place in the Town of Groton. The sheriff’s office released the following video on Facebook:

The sheriff’s office is reminding the public to lock their vehicles and remove all valuable items at night.

If you have any information or can identify the suspect in the video, contact the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office at 607-257-1345 or 607-226-5240. All tips can be kept anonymous.