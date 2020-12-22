Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office looking for burglary suspect

OntheLookout.Net
Posted: / Updated:

TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office is putting the public on the lookout for someone they say is responsible for multiple burglaries around the county.

They posted the following photos showing a person they are looking to talk to along with a vehicle.

They said the vehicle is a Jeep Patriot but they cannot tell the color from the black and white photo.

If you have any information, call the Sheriff’s Office at 607-257-1345. All information can be given anonymously.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Fugitive Count

488

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected