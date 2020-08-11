DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Town of DeWitt Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who allegedly purchased more than $1,500 worth of merchandise at Best Buy using a stolen credit card.
The incident happened at the Best Buy located on Erie Boulevard back on March 12 around 8:45 p.m. The man was wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, baseball hat, and jeans.
If you know who the man is, call the Town of DeWitt Police Department at (315) 449-3640 or email tips@townofdewitt.com.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Town of DeWitt PD needs help identifying man who used stolen credit card at Best Buy
- WATCH: Sizzling again with a few storms developing this afternoon
- Sabres announce #ReturnToRoyal with new uniforms
- Mosquito spraying planned Wednesday for Cicero Swamp area
- Oswego City School District Talks School Reopening Plan
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App