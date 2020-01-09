Town of DeWitt Police looking for two men accused of stealing from Wegmans in Fayetteville

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Town of DeWitt Police are putting NewsChannel 9 viewers on the lookout for two men captured on surveillance footage leaving a Wegmans store without paying for their items.

The alleged larceny occurred on December 22 at the Wegmans on East Genesee Street in Fayetteville.

If you recognize the men in the image, you’re encouraged to contact police at (315) 449-3640 Ext. 238 or to email tips@townofdewitt.com.

