Town of Manlius Police searching for robbery suspects

FAYETTEVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Town of Manlius Police are searching for robbery suspects who robbed the Carters store in Towne Center in Fayetteville on Monday.

According to police, the robbery occurred on Monday around 5:13 p.m.

Two adult female suspects and a juvenile female suspect allegedly worked together to gather merchandise within the store and started leaving without paying.

One of the adult female suspects allegedly pepper sprayed a store employee who approached them in the store.

Police said that the suspects then entered a vehicle that was parked nearby and fled the scene.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or has any information should contact the department at 315-682-2212, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

If you have after hours tips or confidential tips, contact 315-682-8673 or tips@manliuspolice.org. You should direct information to Officer Quinlan under case # 21-175768.