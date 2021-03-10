Two of three people wanted in connection with Fayetteville robbery have been arrested

OntheLookout.Net
Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two of three suspects wanted in connection with a February robbery at a children’s clothing store in Fayetteville have been arrested.

The Town of Manlius Police Department says Zoraida Vazquez turned herself in on March 6. She was wanted on robbery, assault, and petit larceny charges.

On March 8, Ciarra Junious was arrested by Manlius Police on charges of robbery, assault, and petit larceny.

Police are still looking for a third suspect believed to be involved in the incident.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

491

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area