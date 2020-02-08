Live Now
ABC News: The Democratic Debate
Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Viewer tip leads to arrest of man accused of using stolen credit card

OntheLookout.Net
Posted: / Updated:

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Thanks to a tip from a NewsChannel 9 viewer, a man seen on surveillance footage using a stolen credit card has been arrested.

Adam Pettit, 40, from Syracuse, was seen on surveillance footage using a credit card that was taken from a vehicle in the Lysander area.

State Police tell NewsChannel 9 that Pettit is facing a charge of Scheme to Defraud, which is a Class E felony.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Fugitive Count

462

Stay Connected