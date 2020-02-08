ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Thanks to a tip from a NewsChannel 9 viewer, a man seen on surveillance footage using a stolen credit card has been arrested.
Adam Pettit, 40, from Syracuse, was seen on surveillance footage using a credit card that was taken from a vehicle in the Lysander area.
State Police tell NewsChannel 9 that Pettit is facing a charge of Scheme to Defraud, which is a Class E felony.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Viewer tip leads to arrest of man accused of using stolen credit card
- Syracuse men’s lacrosse tops Colgate behind seven goals from Chase Scanlan
- Downed power lines causing traffic issues in Dryden
- Infantino recalls infant carriers due to fall hazard
- Migrants at Matamoros tent camp getting solar-powered lanterns
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App