Viewer tip leads to arrest of man accused of using stolen credit card

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Thanks to a tip from a NewsChannel 9 viewer, a man seen on surveillance footage using a stolen credit card has been arrested.

Adam Pettit, 40, from Syracuse, was seen on surveillance footage using a credit card that was taken from a vehicle in the Lysander area.

State Police tell NewsChannel 9 that Pettit is facing a charge of Scheme to Defraud, which is a Class E felony.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9