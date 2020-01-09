Woman accused of stealing from Kinney Drugs on two separate occasions

BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The woman seen in these photos is accused of stealing from the Kinney Drugs in Baldwinsville on multiple occasions.
If anyone has any information, they are asked to call the Baldwinsville Police Department at (315) 635-6808.
