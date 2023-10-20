ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — One man has been charged and two are recovering from injuries after police in Ithaca released information about a kidnapping and torture event that’s been under investigation since September.

According to the Ithaca Police, 48-year-old Ithaca resident, Arthur A. Harriett, was seen in front of a grand jury on Friday, Oct. 20, to be seen on eight felony counts charged against him.

Harriett was seen and indicted on the following charges:

Two counts of kidnapping in the second degree, a class B felony.

Two counts of assault in the second degree, a class C felony.

Two counts of robbery in the first degree, a class B felony.

Two counts of robbery in the second degree, a class C felony.

Ithaca police say that the charges stem from an investigation back on Sept. 16 that involved the kidnapping, assault, robbery, and torture of two adult male victims in an apartment on the 100 block of Chestnut St. in the city. Police say that the two men were assaulted, robbed, and tortured for hours. Both victims are said to be currently recovering from the sustained injuries with police saying they’re expected to survive.

On Oct. 5, a warrant was conducted on the building and numerous people were taken and detained from inside the apartment.

Harriett was arrested at the time and currently remains in the Tompkins County Jail. Police say that the investigation is still ongoing and that more charges are expected.