DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A man from Memphis, N.Y. is dead after veering off the road and crashing his SUV into utility poles and trees, according to police.

The crash happened around 8:45 p.m. on Sunday, February 26 on Butternut Drive just south of the DeWitt Town Hall.

After arriving at the scene, the officer approached the vehicle and discovered a man inside who was unconscious. The vehicle also appeared to have struck trees in the area.

The man has been identified as 54-year-old Richard E. Burke of Memphis, N.Y. Burke was taken to a local hospital after the crash where he was later pronounced dead.

No other people were inside the car at the time of the crash.

Upon further investigation, police say it appears that Burke veered off the east shoulder of the road in his gray 2019 Kia Sportage, striking two guy wires and then ultimately colliding with trees just south of the DeWitt Town Hall entrance.

The DeWitt Accident Investigation Team is continuing to investigate the crash. It is still unknown at this time why the vehicle veered off the road.

If anyone has information regarding the incident, the Dewitt Police Department encourages them to contact the Dewitt Police Department at (315) 449-3640 or by

email.

This is a developing story. Stick with NewsChannel 9 on the air and online for updates as we get them.