SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The calendar is just one more page! Did you complete your 2022 New Year’s Resolutions?

Below is research about New Year’s Resolutions to help you make your commitment for next year!

Most Common Resolutions in 2022

According to a survey from Discover Happy Habits, only 23 percent of people planned on making new year’s resolutions, and for the year 2022, the most popular resolutions included the following:

Living healthier (23 percent)

Personal improvement and happiness (21 percent)

Losing weight (20 percent)

Regional Statistics

The study also found that resolutions were different based on geography. While southern states found it more important to drink less alcohol for their resolutions, the Northeast had more people that wanted to stop drinking alcohol completely.

The Northeast region also had people almost twice as likely to want to spend more time volunteering in their community compared to other regions in the United States.

Generational Statistics

According to the survey, New Year’s Resolutions can also differ from generation to generation.

53 percent of Baby Boomers showed interest in losing weight, while 39 percent stressed less importance on saving money compared to younger generations.

And while Gen Z’s were four times more concerned with finding love as their resolution compared to the other age groups, Millennials were the most confident in keeping all their resolutions.

Stay Determined

According to a study at the University of Scranton, only eight percent of people will actually complete their New Year’s Resolutions!

Even if the odds are against you when it comes to actually completing your New Year’s Resolutions, now is the time to stay motivated! And even if you don’t complete your 2022’s resolution, you can make a brand new one next month for 2023.