SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of May 21 through May 27.

One food service failed their inspection:

  • Modern Malt, 325 South Clinton Street, Syracuse

Read to see how each establishment failed in detail below.

Modern Malt

Modern Malt had five violations, with one being in critical condition.

Critical violation: Foods not protected from contamination by workers

The inspector witnessed a kitchen employee preparing a breakfast sandwich with their bare hands. The breakfast sandwich was also not undergo further cooking before being served. This was corrected and the breakfast sandwich was voluntarily discarded and education was provided to staff on techniques to eliminate bare hand contacts.

Poor hygiene and activities of food workers: The inspector found a personal beverage and a personal phone was on the prep top cooler in the kitchen.

Improper cleaning, washing and sanitizing of equipment and utensils: The inspector noted that the exterior of the cook line equipment had heavy grease accumulation and wasn’t clean.

Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities: The inspector noted that the walls in the kitchen had grease accumulation and weren’t clean. The ceilings in the kitchen were also noted with dust accumulation and weren’t clean. Additionally, floors in the back hallways also weren’t clean and tiles were missing, cracked and in poor repair.

Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities: The inspector noted that the lighting in the basement storage area was not shielded. The inspector also noted the vent fans on the cook line equipment weren’t clean and had heavy dust accumulation as well as the ventilation hood which had grease and dust accumulation.

Many locations passed their inspections between May 21 through May 27.

You can see the entire list below:

1911 Tavern at Beak and Skiff2708 Route 80Lafayette
American Legion Post #3174572 Jordan RoadSkaneateles
Beak and Skiff Apple Orchards Cafe/B2708 Route 80Lafayette
Bella Bakery904 State Fair BoulevardGeddes
Bonefish Grill #9352600 Towne DriveManlius
Boulangerie526 Plum StreetSyracuse
Cavalry Veterans of Syracuse4801 Troop K RoadManlius
Coppertop Tavern (The)905 North Main StreetCicero
Core Greens, Grains & Bone Broth7265 Buckley RoadClay
CupcakesRme Vending Commissary1085 East Genesee StreetSyracuse
Dunkin Donuts299 Farrell RoadGeddes
Dunkin Donuts409 Seventh North StreetSalina
Gabrielle Chocolates8240 Cazenovia Road, Suite 130Manlius
Glassy’s Kissed with Smoke BBQ8154 Brewerton RoadCicero
Great Fortune Chinese Restaurant116 Kreischer RoadCicero
Happy Sun Ice Cream and More6228 East Taft RoadOnondaga County
Ippoliti Street Food Commissary313 Sand StreetSyracuse
Joelle’s French Bistro4423 State Street RoadSkaneateles
Kevi’s Treats2313 South Salina StreetSyracuse
KFC/Taco Bell1055 7Th North StreetSalina
Little Caesars420 7Th North StreetSalina
McDonald’s Restaurant421 7Th North StreetSalina
North Syracuse Volunteer Fire Depart109 Chestnut StreetClay
ONCO Fermentations397 Ny-281, Suite OTully
Popeyes Chicken3062 Erie Boulevard EastSyracuse
Popeye’s Restaurant3609 Brewerton RoadSalina
Rachel’s Mediterranean Grill3514 West Genesee StreetCamillus
Salt City Cafe & Catering301 Plainfield Road, Suite 170Salina
Smokey and the Pig BBQ904 State Fair BoulevardSyracuse
St. Francis of Assisi Parish Center7820 Minoa Bridgeport RoadCicero
St. Joseph’s Church6104 Cherry Valley RoadLafayette
St. Vincent de Paul Parish Center1101 Burnet AvenueSyracuse
Suzie’s Cafe764 State Fair BoulevardGeddes
Taco Bell #40313962 East Brighton AvenueSyracuse
Tully’s Good Times311 7Th North StreetSalina
University United Methodist Church1085 East Genesee StreetSyracuse
William’s Bakery & Ice Cream6545 State Route 31Cicero
WillyBillyBobs BBQ111 Pine StreetOnondaga County
Ye Olde Clipper Tavern313 Sand StreetSyracuse