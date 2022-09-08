VERONA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — People planning the massive expansion of the Turning Stone Resort Casino are still debating exactly where to put the additional conference and meeting space and 250-room hotel.

Joel Barkin, the Oneida Indian Nation’s Vice President of Communications, said there are options being considered and wherever the addition goes will flow with the rest of the resort.

While the size of the hotel will be approximately the same as the Tower Hotel, it doesn’t mean the additional hotel will look anything like it.

Barkin said, “The one thing we can feel confident about is it will be iconic. The nation has proven, through its own development, that when it builds something, it builds to make a statement.”

The Nation has hired its favorite local general contractor, Hayner Hoyt.

It’s chosen Gensler as the architects, which is internationally renowned for its design of CityCenter in Las Vegas, JFK Airport, and Walmart’s corporate headquarters.

As general planning and design continue, it’s still undecided how many and what format the new dining options will take.

Construction is expected to begin in 2023.