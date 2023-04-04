ONEIDA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office has arrested an Oneida County man after his vape shop sold 11,800 untaxed cigarettes.

The Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit and Criminal Investigations Division arrested 31-year-old Malek Ahmed of Oneida, after sending out search warrants into the sale of untaxed cigarettes and marijuana at the A-One Smoke Shop in the City of Oneida.

From the search warrants they found, 11,800 untaxed cigarettes, 5.8 pounds of leaf marijuana, 7.3 ounces of concentrated cannabis, stun guns, 2,100 flavored THC and nicotine vape products and a quantity of U.S. dollars.

Ahmed was charged with:

Willful Possession of more than 10K Unstamped Cigarettes – Class E Felony

Criminal Possession of Cannabis 2 nd Degree – Class E Felony

Degree – Class E Felony Criminal Possession of a Weapon 4 th Degree – Class A Misdemeanor

Degree – Class A Misdemeanor Criminal Possession of Cannabis 3rd Degree – Class A Misdemeanor

Ahmed was processed and was taken to the Madison County Jail where he awaiting arraignment in CAP Court.