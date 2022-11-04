SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — When you think of the Redhouse in Syracuse, arts and entertainment come to mind.

But they are also developing new programming to address a public health concern – opioids.

“So using theater to introduce awareness and early intervention for young children,” said Redhouse Executive Director Samara Hannah. “So we’re going to develop programs that actually go into schools and into the classrooms and start the conversation early.”

Redhouse was awarded $300,000 to develop this program, and the funds come from Onondaga County’s opioid settlement. It joined other counties suing opioid pharmaceutical manufacturers.

“We received $3.7 million earlier this year of those settlement funds,” explained Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon. “We put together an advisory committee on how to invest those funds related to education to bring awareness and really to go to elementary school level about the dangers of opioids. Treatment obviously.”

The Onondaga County Health Department will receive more than $1.2 million to continue doing work around prevention, outreach and connecting people to services.

It’s timely as 16 people overdosed Thursday, November 3rd.

“We are continuing on with the message that we have always exposed where we really encourage people to carry naloxone,” said Mariah Senecal-Reilly, the health department’s Mental Health & Substance Use Initiatives Program Coordinator. “But what’s really important is if you know how to do CPR.”

This epidemic ruins lives. What we’re seeing is it ruins lives across the board but more and more young people each day. Ryan McMahon, Onondaga County Executive

That’s why they are making this investment so it doesn’t ruin any more.

FUNDING RECIPIENTS: