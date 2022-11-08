ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Election Polls will be open from 6 am to 9 pm across New York State on Tuesday. Before you head out the door to vote, there are some things voters need to know.

Before getting out to the polls, make sure you’re heading to the right location.

“They have to go to their correct polling place. If you’re unsure go to onvote.net and you can look yourself up or give us a call at 315-435-VOTE,” says (D) Dustin Czarny, Onondaga County Elections Commissioner.

Going to the wrong polling site is the biggest issue the Onondaga County Board of Elections sees.

“Some people go to a polling place that’s close to their house, and they feel that they can vote there and they can’t right now. So they have to go to their original voting place,” says Michele Sardo, (R) Onondaga County Elections Commissioner.

Another big issue is voter registration. If you aren’t registered or not properly registered, you will need to vote by what’s called an “Affidavit Ballot.” A poll site manager can walk you through the process.

“If you need that then you can fill that out and be assured that if you changed your address and you just needed to update it, it will count if you’re at the right polling place,” says Czarny.

If you aren’t registered, you’ll need to pick up a court order at the Onondaga County Board of Elections and bring it to your polling site in order to vote. The Onondaga County Board of Elections is located at 100 Erie Blvd W, Syracuse.

If you have any issues while voting or see something that should be reported, tell a poll site manager at your polling site or call 315-435-VOTE.

Voters are also reminded to not wear any political clothing inside your polling site. Anything with a candidates name that will be on the ballot will not be allowed in. Voters will have to cover it up or turn it inside out to be able to vote on Tuesday.

Poll sites across the state will close at 9 pm on Tuesday. If you’re in line by 9, you will be able to vote.

There are 149 polling sites in Onondaga County. Click here for more details.