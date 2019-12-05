Onondaga County Legislator appears in Skaneateles Village Court

SKANEATELES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Legislator Julie Abbott-Kenan appearing in Skaneateles Village Court Wednesday evening. She’s been charged with criminal mischief.

Neither she nor her attorney would comment about her arrest last month. She’s been ordered to stay away from her husband.

According to court documents, her husband, Steven Kenan, told Skaneateles Police his wife used a metal baseball bat to smash the windshield of his 2019 Chevy Silverado pickup truck.



State Police were called to the couple’s home just hours before after a fight between the two turned physical. They have four children.

She tells NewsChannel 9 she had “a momentary and regrettable lapse in judgment.”



Abbott-Kenan spent one night in jail and pleaded not guilty last month.