ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County has filed a lawsuit against New York City Mayor Eric Adams, the NYC Commissioner of Social Services, and Candlewood Suites over the potential bussing of migrants from New York City to the Candlewood Suites in the Town of Salina.

The lawsuit comes after Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon’s emergency order to ban New York City from using local shelters or hotels in Syracuse for migrants in mass.

According to Onondaga County Executive Communications Director Justin Sayles, the County also filed a temporary restraining order to prevent the immediate transport of migrants into Onondaga County.

“The petition alleges that NYC acted and is acting in excess of legal authority and in violation of lawful procedure by seeking to exercise its own local emergency powers outside of its jurisdictional bounds and in contravention thereof and proceeding with plans to transport migrants/asylum seekers to Onondaga County in knowing violation of Emergency Order No. 1,” said Sayles.

On Sunday, Town of Salina Supervisor Nick Paro told Chris Ellis, NYC Mayor Adams’ State Legislative Affairs Director, that the County Executive’s Office would be filing a motion against the hotel for a restraining order, and Ellis responded just “ok.”

The lawsuit is attached below.