OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 6-year-old child was reported missing on November 14 at 10:07 p.m. on Center Street in the Village of Cleveland, according to New York State Police.

Troopers say the 6-year-old daughter, who is legally blind and hearing impaired was reported missing from the family home. After two hours had passed, the child was found by a driver who noticed her walking along the side of the road in the area of Kathrine Street and North Street, which was over a mile from the child’s house.

The 6-year-old was evaluated by North Shore Ambulance and was determined to be in good health with no injuries, according to Troopers.

The New York State Police was assisted at the scene by the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office, Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office Air1, North Shore Ambulance, Cleveland Fire Department, Constantia Fire Department, Oswego County Search and Rescue, and the Wilderness Search and Rescue Team.