OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — If you’re looking to get in the festive mindset, head over to Oswego County! The entire county will be holding different activities starting the day after Thanksgiving.

Below are some of the opportunities you won’t want to miss!

Deck the Halls at Demon Acres

A 30-foot mega tree lighting show with a sing-along will begin on Friday, November 25 from 5-9 p.m.

Demon Acres will also hold the event again on the following days from 5-9 p.m.:

Saturday, November 26

December 2-3

December 9-11

December 16-18

Every weekend will include a concession stand, photos with Santa and 125,000 Christmas lights throughout a wagon ride through the woods!

Demon Acres is located at 341 Co. Rte. 36 in Hannibal.

Ice Skating at Cullinan Park

Tuesdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays ice skating is available at Cullinan Park at 281 W. Fifth St. in Oswego.

Rentals for skates is only $2 a person and city residents can skate for free.

Below are the hours for ice skating:

Family skate: Tuesdays from 6-7 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 5:30-7 p.m.

Public skate: Fridays from 8:30-10 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 7-10 p.m.

White Elephant Sale

A White Elephant Sale will be held by Christ the Good Shepard which will offer a wide variety of items that people can buy and many basket raffles.

The event will be on Saturday, November 26 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the St. Joseph’s Catholic Church located at 240 W. First St. in Oswego.

Tree lighting and fireworks

the 35th annual tree lighting and fireworks show will be hosted by Oswego City at the Donald R. Hill Civic Plaza on West First Street.

The free event will also include a visit from Santa, music, carriage rides, and other activities!

Festive activities begin at 3 p.m., the tree lighting will begin at 6 p.m. and fireworks will follow over Oswego River at 6:05 p.m.

Small Business Saturday

The Saturday after Thanksgiving, November 26 is a chance to buy local and get your Christmas shopping done early with Small Business Saturday!

Throughout Oswego County, many businesses will offer specials and have items on sale.

Starting on November 26 and continuing weekly Thursday through Saturday from noon to 7 p.m., the city of Oswego Downtown Visitor’s Center will be transformed into the Holiday History Shoppe. The event will host many local historical societies and non-profit organizations.