OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oswego County Department of Social Services continues to face major staffing issues.

At a County Child Protective Advisory Council (CPAC) meeting on Thursday, a representative with the Department of Social Services said there are currently 29 caseworker vacancies within Child Welfare Services.

The group also learned that 31 caseworkers resigned in 2022. The County was only able to hire 18 new caseworkers in the same year.

The numbers were reported at CPAC’s first meeting since an independent review of the County’s Child Protective Services and Family Services units.

The report released in January by the Bonadio Group highlighted issues within Child Welfare Services and offered recommendations for DSS after an extensive review of 30 cases and interviews with employees and other community stakeholders.

The report pointed to understaffing as a major component of the problems.

Sara Finley, a Family Services Supervisor with DSS, told the group that the County hired five Community Service Workers to help handle clerical duties which allow the caseworker to focus their time on actual cases.

Finley told the Committee that DSS is in the process of updating its policies and procedures as a result of the Bonadio Groups’ findings.

To help fill the vacancies, DSS is holding an open house at its Mexico offices on March 18th. Finley was also hopeful that the recent pay grade increases for caseworkers will help with recruiting and retention.

To help with recruitment, CPAC’s chair, Tanya VanOrnum said the committee is looking to host town halls.

After reviewing the Bonadio Group’s report, VanOrnum said CPAC will make it a point to focus on community and school outreach.

“I think it was definitely a fair and thorough report. It obviously had many topics that we had discussed before. Some of the suggestions we had already brought to the legislature, and action had already been taken like the increase of pay and extra support for our caseworkers, VanOrnum said. “I think we need to remember caseworkers are on the front lines and we need to advocate and do everything possible we can do to support them because they are saving children’s lives.”

You can read the Oswego County Legislatures summary and the full report below