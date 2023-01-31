OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oswego County Police Department will be hosting its annual canned soup drive, known as the ‘Souper Bowl,’ from January 31 to February 13, Mayor Billy Barlow announced.

Ahead of the 2023 NFL Super Bowl LVII, community members are asked to visit the Oswego County Police Department to drop off cans of soup to be donated to Human Concerns in Oswego.

The police station is located at 169 West Second Street.

To make the drop-off process a little more fun, Oswego Police encourages people to place their cans into a team box based on who they think may win the Super Bowl!

More than 500 cans of soup were donated in 2022.

For more information, call the Oswego Police Department at 315-236-4823.