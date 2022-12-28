OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Yet another part of Central New York is being a good neighbor by sending help to the actual city of good neighbors!

Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup announced that a fleet of highway department staff and equipment will be sent to Erie County to help with the cleanup from the recent snowstorm in Buffalo.

According to Oswego County’s Office of the Chairman of the Legislature, seven highway department employees and heavy equipment left Oswego County this morning to assist in what local officials have described as the Buffalo area’s worst weather disaster in a generation.

More than 30 storm-related fatalities have been reported and parts of Buffalo and the surrounding area are still paralyzed by impassable roadways and widespread power outages.

“Our neighbors in western New York need our assistance, and we have the resources and expertise to help the city of Buffalo and Erie County get back on their feet after this devastating storm,” Weatherup said. “In times like this we’re all New Yorkers, and mobilizing our resources is simply the right thing to do. We wish western New York a speedy recovery and we’re happy to assist in whatever capacity we can.”

Emergency Management Director Cathleen Palmitesso and Highway Superintendent Shawn Walker worked to put together the aid and getting the Oswego County team on the move.

“I want to thank the highway workers who volunteered to help out their fellow New Yorkers in a time of need,” Walker said. “Our familiarity with heavy snowfalls and rapid cleanup should provide meaningful assistance to the hardest hit areas of western New York.”

Those who are operating the deployment, including 5 10-wheel dump trucks as well as a payloader, are Duane Shepard, Phil Eipp, George Pollic, Dave Chelson, Craig Pettit and mechanic Jeremy Rhinehart, including crew leader Corey Holcomb.

According to Oswego County’s Office of the Chairman of the Legislature, The Oswego County crew expects to remain in western New York through the end of the week or until their assistance is no longer needed.

Forecasts call for higher temperatures in Oswego County over the next week and it’s unlikely the manpower and equipment are needed locally, but the crew could be recalled if circumstances change.